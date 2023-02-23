Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Madhya Pradesh to close down all ‘Ahatas’ across state, here’s why

‘Ahatas’ and liquor shop bars across Madhya Pradesh will be shut from April 1, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh to close down all ‘Ahatas’ across state, here’s why
Madhya Pradesh to close down all ‘Ahatas’ across state, here’s why | File Photo

Madhya Pradesh is set to implement a new liquor policy under which all ‘Ahatas’ in the state will be shut down from April 1. ‘Ahatas’ are areas near liquor shops where people drink. The MP government will close all ‘Ahatas’ as they are causing harassment to women, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

These ‘Ahatas’ and liquor shop bars will be shut as part of the government’s plan to discourage consumption of alcohol. The CM said that many people, after drinking liquor in such areas, turn to ruckus and also abuse and molest women.  

“Many people create ruckus, abuse and molest women after drinking alcohol in such premises. All liquor vends will be closed in the state from April 1. We need to free women from problems caused by drinking by men,” CM Chouhan said at an event in Sanver. 

The CM said that if a man desires to drink, he must buy a bottle and take it home. He also advised women to welcome the men with sticks, albeit in a lighter vein. The CM also said that children must tell their fathers to shun alcoholism. 

READ | Revealed: Demonetisation led to seizure of this whopping amount

(Inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PM Modi to unveil HAL’s largest helicopter factory: From Dhruv to Prachand, check out these made-in-India choppers
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.