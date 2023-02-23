Madhya Pradesh to close down all ‘Ahatas’ across state, here’s why | File Photo

Madhya Pradesh is set to implement a new liquor policy under which all ‘Ahatas’ in the state will be shut down from April 1. ‘Ahatas’ are areas near liquor shops where people drink. The MP government will close all ‘Ahatas’ as they are causing harassment to women, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

These ‘Ahatas’ and liquor shop bars will be shut as part of the government’s plan to discourage consumption of alcohol. The CM said that many people, after drinking liquor in such areas, turn to ruckus and also abuse and molest women.

“Many people create ruckus, abuse and molest women after drinking alcohol in such premises. All liquor vends will be closed in the state from April 1. We need to free women from problems caused by drinking by men,” CM Chouhan said at an event in Sanver.

The CM said that if a man desires to drink, he must buy a bottle and take it home. He also advised women to welcome the men with sticks, albeit in a lighter vein. The CM also said that children must tell their fathers to shun alcoholism.

(Inputs from PTI)