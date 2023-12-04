Headlines

Mast Mein Rehne Ka trailer: Neena Gupta-Jackie Shroff explore different shades of life and love, release date announced

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: 12 ministers of CM Chouhan's cabinet lose despite BJP's landslide win

Viral video: Massive crocodile takes a stroll on Chennai road amidst heavy rains, watch

'Don’t vent ire of poll defeats in Parliament’: PM Modi urges opposition amid BJP's electoral triumph

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar defeats Mizoram Rural Development Minister Laruatkima

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: 12 ministers of CM Chouhan's cabinet lose despite BJP's landslide win

Viral video: Massive crocodile takes a stroll on Chennai road amidst heavy rains, watch

'Don’t vent ire of poll defeats in Parliament’: PM Modi urges opposition amid BJP's electoral triumph

8 tips for weight loss

8 health benefits of eating black carrots

Most runs scored by a player from each IPL team

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Housefull 5 release postponed due to VFX issues, here's when Sajid Nadiadwala's Akshay Kumar-starrer will release now

Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

Meet actress who is in headlines for nude, intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, once did side roles, now she...

HomeIndia

India

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: 12 ministers of CM Chouhan's cabinet lose despite BJP's landslide win

Home Minister Narottam Mishra lost from Datia seat by a margin of 7,742 votes to Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the BJP shone brightly in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday registering a huge win in the assembly elections, victory eluded 12 ministers of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, including Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Mishra lost from Datia seat by a margin of 7,742 votes to Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti.

Ministers Arvind Bhadoria from Ater, Kamal Patel from Harda and Gaurishankar Bisen from Balaghat are among those who faced defeat.

Prem Singh Patel from Badwani, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya from Bamori, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Badnawar, Bharat Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior rural, Ramkhelawan Patel from Amarpatan and Suresh Dhakad from Pohri could not make to the list of winning candidates.

Sisodiya and Dattigaon are close associates of Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Dattigaon was defeated by Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who Shekhawat switched over to the Congress from BJP just ahead of the elections.

Besides, Rahul Singh Lodhi, nephew of former chief minister Uma Bharti, was trounced from Khargapur. Another minister Ram Kishor Kawre too faced defeat from Paraswada.

BJP candidate Imarti Devi, also a Scindia loyalist candidate, lost from Dabra by 2,267 votes to Congress’ Suresh Raje.

Sitting BJP MP from Satna, Ganesh Singh, lost by 4,041 votes to Congress’ Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha.

Among the prominent candidates who are trailing is sitting MLA from Chanchoura, Laxman Singh who is the younger brother of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. He is trailing by over 60,000 votes after 19 of 21 rounds of counting.

Of the 230 seats in MP, the BJP had won 160 and was leading in 3 as per the latest data shared by the Election Commission. The Congress won 64 seats and was ahead in two, it said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya, Congress’s Kamal Nath and former minister Ram Niwas Rawat are among the prominent faces that have emerged victorious in the state polls.

Chouhan retained his Budhni seat by a margin of 1,04,974 votes by defeating TV actor-turned-Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma, a poll official said.

Chouhan won for the sixth time from the Budhni seat. He had won his maiden election from Budhni way back in 1990 and was elected as a Member of Parliament for the first time from the Vidisha constituency the following year.

The longest-serving chief minister of a BJP-ruled state and popularly known as ‘mama’ (maternal uncle) and ‘paon-paon wale bhaiya’ (foot soldier), Chouhan was not projected this time as the party’s CM face. However, he turned the tables in favour of the ruling party by launching game-changer schemes like ‘Ladli Behna’ to beat prevailing anti-incumbency.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, a potential contender for the CM’s post, won from Dimani assembly seat in Morena district by defeating BSP’s Balveer Singh Dandotiya by 24,461 votes.

Another prominent winner and contender for the top position is Union minister Prahlad Patel, who won from the Narsinghpur assembly seat by a margin of 31,310 votes by defeating Lakhan Singh Patel of Congress.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, another potential chief ministerial candidate, was fielded from the Indore-1 seat, which was considered a difficult one for him.

But knowing his track record of winning polls from different seats in the Indore district, Vijayvargiya bagged the Indore-1 seat by 57,939 votes defeating Congress’ candidate and sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla.

Though state Congress president Kamal Nath won from his home turf Chhindwara by defeating BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu by 36,594 votes, the loss of the party and its poor performance has taken away all the sheen from his victory.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Telangana, two pilots dead

Ramiz Raja hits out at PCB for Salman Butt appointment, says 'insane to have....'

Elderly man fends off crocodile attack using frying pan, video goes viral

'Sushant Singh Rajput was oversensitive': Mukesh Chhabra talks about his Dil Bechara star, says 'usko bahut dukh...'

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE