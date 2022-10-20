Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead, 7 injured in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in Morena

File Photo

An official, on Thursday, said that an explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore police station area, Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

The news was confirmed by Inspector General (IG) Chambal range Rajesh Chawla. He told ANI that 3 people had died and seven others sustained injuries in the incident.

A few people were suspected to be buried under the debris of the factory, Chawla added. On getting the information about the incident, the police and the administrative officials reached the spot along with JCB, and the rescue operation was underway, IG Chawla said.

Firecrackers for Diwali were being made in the factory. The entire building was damaged in the blast.

(This story will be updated as more information comes to light)