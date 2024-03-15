Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

Looking Closely At The Impact Of Environmental Biotechnology On Global Sustainability

Diamond magnate Girish Kadel walks free: A testament to integrity in the gemstone industry

Meet Nina Kothari, Mukesh Ambani's lesser-known sister who runs company worth Rs 435 crore, her net worth is…

Hina Khan suffers from GERD during Ramadan; here are tips to avoid acid reflux

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

Looking Closely At The Impact Of Environmental Biotechnology On Global Sustainability

Diamond magnate Girish Kadel walks free: A testament to integrity in the gemstone industry

IPL 2024: Teams with best fast bowling attacks

10 worst foods to eat after workout

Diabetes: Ayurvedic herbs that reduce blood sugar instantly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Meet newest superstar, last 5 films have earned Rs 12000 crore, once child star, now charges Rs 100 crore per film at 28

HomeIndia

India

Looking Closely At The Impact Of Environmental Biotechnology On Global Sustainability

Himanshu shared insights into their journey, achievements, and contributions to the field of environmental biotechnology.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In today's times, where environmental concerns loom large and sustainability is paramount, individuals like Himanshu Lamba are leading the charge towards innovative solutions. With expertise in environmental biotechnology, Himanshu Lamba — a Biotech engineer and specialist in Environmental Technology and Sustainability, is at the forefront of implementing biotech-based solutions to address a myriad of environmental challenges while promoting sustainable practices.

In a recent interview, Himanshu shared insights into their journey, achievements, and contributions to the field of environmental biotechnology. With over a decade of experience, Lamba brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for leveraging technology to make a positive impact on the environment. When asked about the industries their work caters to, Himanshu emphasized their specialization in implementing biotech-based solutions across various sectors. From wastewater treatment to surface water remediation and landfill leachate management, he shares his pursuit of finding eco-friendly solutions to complex environmental problems.

Himanshu, in his professional role as Applications Engineering Manager at an industry-leading biotechnology solutions company for the agriculture and environmental management industries, follows a hands-on approach in providing training and guidance to channel partners and distributors. By collaborating closely with stakeholders, he has been able to improve wastewater treatment operations and promote environmental compliance.

Among his notable projects is his involvement in the largest lake bioremediation project in India. This project showcased Lamba's ability to apply biotechnology to restore the health of the lake ecosystem and address environmental challenges on a large scale. The environmentalist engineer also shared insights into his contributions to sustainable agriculture through the development of bio-enhanced fertilizers. By collaborating with leading fertilizer manufacturers at his organization, Lamba has been able to innovate and create fertilizers that improve crop yield while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

As a result of his efforts in improving wastewater treatment and biologically enhancing fertilizers, Himanshu highlighted a 20-30% increase in overall wastewater plant treatment efficiency and significant cost savings for fertilizer manufacturers and farmers. These measurable outcomes demonstrate the effectiveness of biotechnological solutions in addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainability.
Despite facing challenges in promoting bioaugmentation products and coating biological products on fertilizers, Himanshu emphasizes on the power of overcoming obstacles through innovation and collaborative effort. His proactive approach and novel solutions have led to successful outcomes in environmental biotechnology and agronomy.

The brilliant engineer is also a published author of several scholarly articles and research papers that focus on the application of bioaugmentation technology for various environmental applications. These publications contribute to the advancement of knowledge and practices in the field of environmental biotechnology.

Looking ahead, Himanshu Lamba sees immense potential for furthering the potential of biotech-based real-world applications in addressing global environmental challenges. His insights and recommendations published in his academic works underscore his commitment to advancing sustainable practices and driving impactful change across a diverse range of industries as well.

Moving forward, the biotech expert says that he is set on making more and more meaningful contributions to environmental conservation and sustainable development, with the hopes of inspiring others to join the movement towards a greener, cleaner world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This star cricketer is IPL 2024 top paid captain, it's not Kohli, Dhoni, Pandya, KL Rahul

US citizen found dead in five-star hotel room in Mumbai, police launch probe

Handbag worth 58 lakh, dress of 13 lakh: Super expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta

Not Badshah, Arijit Singh, Guru Randhawa, Diljit Dosanjh; Ed Sheeran wants to collaborate with this Indian musician

One nation, one election: Return to simultaneous polls recommended by EC in 1983, says Kovind panel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement