Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'PM Modi destroying country, opposition leaders being…', says Sonia Gandhi in Jaipur rally

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of compelling the opposition leaders to join the saffron party and also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is “destroying” the country and democracy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and other leaders of the party were supposed to hold a rally in Jaipur on Saturday to publicly launch its election manifesto.

“Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a big public meeting tomorrow in Jaipur and will tell the people about the manifesto. There is a great enthusiasm among the workers for tomorrow’s meeting,” Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said.