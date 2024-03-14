Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named new election commissioners

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

9 Bollywood stars who turned directors

World Kidney Day 2024: Superfoods for healthy kidneys

Stunning mehndi designs for Ramadan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, yet to give a solo hit, has worked with Priyanka, Shahid, her father is..

HomeIndia

India

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named new election commissioners

The six names shortlisted were that of Utpal Kumar Singh, Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, Gyanesh Kumar, Indevar Pandey, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Sudhir Kumar Gangadhar Rahate, all former bureaucrats.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 02:23 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar have been named as the new election commissioners by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, committee member and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters at his residence soon after the meeting ended, Chowdhury said six names came up before the panel for the selection of the two ECs and the names of Sandhu and Kumar were finalised by a majority of members of the high-powered panel.

He, however, said the Chief Justice of India should have been part of the selection panel and there was no clarity on how six names were shortlisted from over 200 candidates that are said to have come before the search committee headed by the Law Minister.

The six names shortlisted were that of Utpal Kumar Singh, Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, Gyanesh Kumar, Indevar Pandey, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Sudhir Kumar Gangadhar Rahate, all former bureaucrats.

"Of the six names, the names of Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were finalised for appointment as election commissioners," he said.

During his tenure in the Home ministry, Gyanesh Kumar oversaw the abrogation of Article 370.

The vacancies had come up after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar who earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan

DNA TV Show: How Delhi gang sold Rs 100 anti-fungal medicine as Rs 2 lakh 'life-saving' cancer drug

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Cabinet resign amid BJP-JJP split

Yamuna Authority Rs 10,000 crore Budget: Major provision for Noida Airport, rapid rail

Alia Bhatt opens up on her bond with Isha Ambani: 'We both...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement