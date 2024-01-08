Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress appoints Parliament coordinators in Andhra Pradesh

Congress party declared the names of the new presidents of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) state units in Rajasthan, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh East.

In line with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Congress on Sunday appointed its Parliament Constituency-wise coordinators for Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect.All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Andhra Pradesh, Manickam Tagore took to X and said, "Mission 2024 is on."

"The AICC has approved the request of the Andhra Pradesh Congress to appoint Parliament Coordinators for all Lok Sabha seats in the state. Hope the teamwork makes the dream of our beloved leader, YSR come true. Mission 2024 is on!" he said.

Congress has appointed Parliament coordinator Kothuri Srinivas from Visakhapatnam, Mushini Ramakrishna from Rajahmundry, Korivi Vinay Kumar from Machilipatnam, D. Murali Mohan Rao from Vijayawada and M. Rajeshwara Rao from Nellore constituency.

"The Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Parliament constituency-wise coordinators for the upcoming General elections in 2024 with immediate effect," a release from the Congress said.

Earlier today, the Congress party declared the names of the new presidents of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) state units in Rajasthan, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh East.

A release from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) stated, "Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of the presidents of the following NSUI State Units with immediate effect."

Vinod Jakar has been appointed NSUI state president in Rajasthan. Swarup Kumar Sil will lead Tripura, and Rishabh Pandey will take charge in Uttar Pradesh East, the release added.Earlier on Saturday, the Congress set up the election committees for eight states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

"The Congress President has approved the proposal of the constitution of Pradesh Election Committees of Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect," an official statement issued by the party said on Saturday.