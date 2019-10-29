Locked in power tussle with Shiv Sena, BJP may pull 2014 trick again

Locked in a power tussle with ally Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to pull out a trick from its 2014 book when it was faced with somewhat similar situation.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the recently-held Maharashtra assembly elections together and won 105 and 56 seats, respectively. But the Shiv Sena's demand of "50-50 formula" for power-sharing has delayed the government formation.

With no end to the deadlock in sight, the BJP is looking to repeat its 2014 strategy which had worked smoothly for the saffron party.

How BJP government was formed in 2014

In 2014, the two parties had contested the election separately but none of them were able to reach the majority mark of 245. However, the BJP being the single largest party with 122 MLAs in the 288-member assembly was invited to form the government.

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the first BJP Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony at Wankhede Stadium on October 31, 2014. This came after the NCP, which had won 41, seats offered outside support to the BJP government. The BJP did not officially accept the NCP's offer but went ahead to form the government.

Fadnavis, took the oath of office along with eight cabinet ministers and two ministers of state on October 31 as he formed a minority government.

Later on November 12, 2014, Devendra Fadnavis was able to win the trust vote with a little help from NCP MLAs who strategically abstained during the voting in Maharashtra Assembly. Fadnavis' minority government won a confidence motion in the Maharashtra Assembly through a voice vote even as Shiv Sena legislators created a ruckus in the house.

The BJP also won Speaker's post unopposed after the Shiv Sena and the Congress withdrew their candidates.

The Shiv Sena was thus kept out of the government as Fadnvais proved that he did not need its support.

Four weeks after the trust vote, the Shiv Sena joined the government December 5.

2014 repeat in 2019

The BJP is locked in a similar power tussle with the Shiv Sena pressing for the "50-50 formula" for power-sharing. With the BJP's numbers going down to 105 this election, the Shiv Sena is negotiating for a better deal with party chief Uddhav Thackeray demanding the CM post for two and a half years.

The Shiv Sena seems adamant on its demand of sharing the Chief Minister's post, giving indications to the BJP that talks on government formation will only take place when their demands are met. The party has demanded "written assurance" from the BJP that "fifty-fifty" power-sharing deal will be respected.

While there has been no offer of support from the NCP this time, the BJP is looking to rope in Independent legislators and smaller parties to shore up its numbers. As it is the single largest party, it can stake claim to form the government. Considering that no other party is even close to reaching that number, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may invite Fadnavis for government formation.

Sources said Fadnavis may take oath as CM on October 31, along with some other MLAs as ministers. He will get 15-day time to prove his majority in the Assembly.

This will put pressure on the Shiv Sena, sources said.

The two parties separately met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday. While Diwakar Raote from the Shiv Sena met Koshyari to "extend Diwali wishes", Fadnavis from the BJP also met the governor.

Raote said it was not a political visit and he only went to meet the governor for Diwali.

Fadnavis, on the other hand, did not talk to the media and left immediately after the meeting, Sources, however, said he apprised the Governor with the political situation in the state.