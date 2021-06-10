Lockdown in Karnataka's Hassan district extended ahead of CM BS Yediyurappa's visit

Inspite of a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state's Hassan district has seen a rise in coronavirus cases, taking one of the top spots in COVID-hit districts in the region. Keeping this in mind, the Hassan district of Karnataka has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 21.

K Gopalaiah, minister in charge of Hassan district in Karnataka announced the same on Thursday ahead of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's visit to the district.

Speaking to reporters, minister K Gopalaiah said, "Now lockdown has been imposed till June 14, same will be discussed with officials & it will continue till June 21 in Hassan. It will be conveyed to the CM as he's coming to Hassan tomorrow."