Karnataka lockdown extension news: Revenue Minister reveals MAJOR details about possible unlock after June 14

Headlines

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

AI imagines Margot Robbie's Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken exploring Indian traditions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka lockdown extension news: Revenue Minister reveals MAJOR details about possible unlock after June 14

Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) consisting of experts has also suggested a gradual unlocking of activities in the state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2021, 03:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As many states in India have started their unlocking process, all eyes are set on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to announce some relaxations in Karnataka given the decline in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. 

Speaking about what to expect after June 14, Revenue Minister R Ashoka hinted that Karnataka might start unlocking in four to five phases after the lockdown is lifted on June 14. 

Earlier this week, it was reported that CM BS Yediyurappa may call a meeting of ministers, officials, and experts to discuss the COVID-19 situation in a day or two. The government of the state had first announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but afterward imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike. 

Speaking about the same, Ashoka said, "Keeping the number of deaths and new cases in mind and aimed at bringing down the COVID infections further, lockdown will not be relaxed at one go. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar, and I have held detailed discussions with the Chief Minister in this regard." 

Ashoka also told reporters that, "First will be timings, now the relaxation that is there between 6 am to 10 am, may get extended further, also those who go for walk at parks may get some relief.. all this is subjected to the final decision by the Chief Minister. Lockdown will not be relaxed at one go." 

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) consisting of experts has also suggested that a gradual unlocking of activities in the state is an appropriate way to control further spread of COVID-19.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘This is pointless…’: Opposition leader Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur violence

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE