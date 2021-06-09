Karnataka lockdown extension news: Revenue Minister reveals MAJOR details about possible unlock after June 14

Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) consisting of experts has also suggested a gradual unlocking of activities in the state.

As many states in India have started their unlocking process, all eyes are set on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to announce some relaxations in Karnataka given the decline in COVID-19 cases for the past few days.

Speaking about what to expect after June 14, Revenue Minister R Ashoka hinted that Karnataka might start unlocking in four to five phases after the lockdown is lifted on June 14.

Earlier this week, it was reported that CM BS Yediyurappa may call a meeting of ministers, officials, and experts to discuss the COVID-19 situation in a day or two. The government of the state had first announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but afterward imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.

Speaking about the same, Ashoka said, "Keeping the number of deaths and new cases in mind and aimed at bringing down the COVID infections further, lockdown will not be relaxed at one go. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar, and I have held detailed discussions with the Chief Minister in this regard."

Ashoka also told reporters that, "First will be timings, now the relaxation that is there between 6 am to 10 am, may get extended further, also those who go for walk at parks may get some relief.. all this is subjected to the final decision by the Chief Minister. Lockdown will not be relaxed at one go."

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) consisting of experts has also suggested that a gradual unlocking of activities in the state is an appropriate way to control further spread of COVID-19.