Karnataka lockdown extension: Restrictions to be lifted from June 14? CM Yediyurappa to make BIG announcement

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is all set to hold a key meeting on Wednesday to discuss the handling of COVID-19 related tasks in the state. The meeting comes just after reports claimed that the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is planning to unlock the state by easing restrictions after the lockdown ends on June 14.

In the meeting on Wednesday, Yediyurappa is set to discuss with his ministers the COVID situation in the state and take a final decision concerning the resumption of economic activities.

Currently, Karnataka is under strict lockdown till June 14. The government of the state had first announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but afterward imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.

As the lockdown helped in bringing the cases down, the Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government then extended it till June 7 and later till June 14.

According to a report on India.com, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan also said that the CM will decide on what measures to take in this regard, by taking everyone into confidence.

He said, "He (Chief Minister) is likely to call a meeting (with experts, Ministers, and officials), in a day or two, during which all aspects will be discussed and the outcome will be made known. In most of the districts, other than a few, the numbers have come down. We will also have to ensure that the cases don't increase again, it will also be looked into."

On Monday, Karnataka reported 11,958 fresh cases and 340 fatalities. The fresh rise in infections and deaths took the tally to over 27 lakh and the toll to 31,920.