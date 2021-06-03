Lockdown in Karnataka extended till June 14 - What's open, what's closed

Karnataka has extended its ongoing lockdown till June 14. The Karnataka government, led by BS Yediyurappa, took the decision regarding extending the lockdown amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Under the lockdown, essential stores are functional from 6 am to 10 am, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes. The time period for essential services will be from 6 am to 10 am. BS Yediyurappa also announced that after 10 am all shops will close. Only construction, manufacturing & agriculture sectors will be allowed. Public transport will also remain shut.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Yediyurappa had informed that he will discuss it with everyone and decide on the measures to be taken regarding the restrictions, adding that export-oriented businesses will be allowed in the state from Thursday.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had also sent its report to the government, mentioning that the restrictions can only be relaxed after the positivity rate in the state comes below 5 percent and the number of cases is below 5,000. The committee had asked the BS Yediyurappa-led government to continue the lockdown in a stricter form in the state.

CM Yediyurappa had stated that he would want to lift restrictions after June 7, adding that a decision on whether to extend the lockdown in the state or not would be taken on June 5, two days before the current lockdown’s end.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka crossed 30,000, as the state on Wednesday reported 463 fatalities and 16,387 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 26,35,122, the health department said. The day also saw 21,199 discharges.