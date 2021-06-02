Karnataka lockdown likely to be extended, CM Yediyurappa says this

The chief minister said that his government is considering extending the lockdown in the state with some relaxations.

The COVID-19 restrictions in Karnataka are likely to be extended even though speculations are rife that the state government might give some relaxations. On Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made a big announcement, saying that lifting the lockdown entirely is not possible as the coronavirus cases are still being reported in the state.

As per a news report, the minister said that his government is considering extending the lockdown in the state with some relaxations.

Yediyurappa informed that he will discuss it with everyone and decide on the measures to be taken regarding the restrictions, adding that export-oriented businesses will be allowed in the state from Thursday.

Earlier, Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) sent its report to the government, mentioning that the restrictions can only be relaxed after the positivity rate in the state comes below 5 percent and number of cases are below 5,000. The committee has asked the BS Yediyurappa-led government to continue the lockdown in a stricter form in the state.

CM Yediyurappa had stated that he would want to lift restrictions after June 7, adding that a decision on whether to extend the lockdown in the state or not would be taken on June 5, two days prior to the current lockdown’s end.

The lockdown was to be lifted on May 10 but then was extended till May 24. The government later extended the lockdown till June 7.