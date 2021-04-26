14-day total lockdown in Karnataka from April 27 - What's allowed, what's not

Karnataka will be going under lockdown for 14 days from Tuesday Night at 9 pm. The time period for essential services will be from 6 am to 10 am. The Karnataka government led by BS Yediyurappa took the decision regarding "lockdown-like" curbs amid the rising cases in the state.

BS Yediyurappa also announced that after 10 am all shops will close. Only construction, manufacturing & agriculture sectors will be allowed. Public transport will also remain shut.

The decision comes just a day after Karnataka registered 34, 804 new COVID-19 cases, with 20,733 in Bengaluru. With the fresh spike in cases, the state's COVID tally shot up to 13,39,201, including 2,62,162 active cases, while recoveries increased to 10,62,594. The positivity rate rose to 19.70 percent and the case fatality rate was 0.41 percent across the state on Saturday.

These are the few pointers from CM BS Yediyurappa press conference after the cabinet meeting.

1. The virus is spreading aggressively across the state. It's worse than Maharashtra and Delhi.

2. We will vaccinate people above the age of 18 free of cost at govt hospitals.

3. Above 45 years the central government is anyway vaccinating them free of cost.

4. From tomorrow, for 14 days, there will be strict measures in place across the state.

5. Essential groceries will be allowed to be purchased between 6 am to 10 am

6. The manufacturing sector apart from garments, construction, and agricultural sectors will continue, no prohibitions

7. Essential services will continue

8. A curfew will be in place as we have seen on weekends

9. DCs will have to take strict measures. People will have to cooperate. If they do, then we can achieve our target.

10. Inter/intra-state travel will not be allowed on these days. Only for emergency purposes, they'll be allowed.