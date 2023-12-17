Headlines

'Like an old club, set members don't want to let go of the grip': Jaishankar takes dig at UN Security Council

Bihar horror: Tension erupts after mutilated body of temple's priest surfaces

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Year Ender 2023: 5 most biggest moments of the year that went viral online

'Don't want anything, just hand over my daughter's body': Victim's father outside blast-hit Nagpur factory

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Year Ender 2023: 5 most biggest moments of the year that went viral online

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

10 low-budget Indian films that tasted success at box office

Indian bowlers to take 5-wicket haul vs South Africa in ODIs

10 richest families in World in 2023; check Ambani family's rank

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

HomeIndia

India

'Like an old club, set members don't want to let go of the grip': Jaishankar takes dig at UN Security Council

The External Affairs Minister pointed out that with no reforms, the UN is getting less and less effective.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taking a sharp dig at the United Nations Security Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is like an "old club" where member nations are unwilling to admit new members as they perceive it as losing the grip.

In his address at the Rotary Institute 2023 event in Bengaluru on Sunday, Jaishankar said that the members of the "club" do not want their practices to be questioned.

"Security Council is like an old club, where there are set members who don't want to let go of the grip. They want to keep control over the club. Not very keen to admit more members, not keen to have their practices questioned," Jaishankar said.

Calling it a failure, the External Affairs Minister pointed out that with no reforms, the UN is getting less and less effective.

"In a way, it's a human failing. But I think today it is harming the world. It is harming the world because, on key issues confronting the world, the UN is getting less and less effective," Jaishankar said.

"And I can also tell you the global sentiment. I mean, today, if you ask 200 countries in the world, do you want reform or don't you want reform? A very large number of countries would say, yes, we want reform...," he said while emphasising that nations are urging for reforms efforts in the UN Security Council to deal with the prevailing challenges.

Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the resistance of the United Nations to reform its structure, will eventually lead to the body being "anachronistic" and people will start finding solutions outside.

Jaishankar gave an "injudicious" reference of passengers sitting in a bus drawing a comparison with the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"I somewhere injudiciously...described it like a passenger in a bus. A person sitting on the seat, will not vacate it for the next person. So there are these five guys sitting. Sometimes, you see such passengers, you see someone is tired, someone is carrying a baby, they will not get up and give up that seat," he had said.

Notably, reforms in the global systems have been an issue continuously raised by India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the global stage.

During his concluding address at the G20 Leaders Summit here in the national capital, PM Modi reiterated his stance of making global systems following the "realities of the present" and took the example of the United Nations Security Council. 

"When the UN was established, the world at that time was completely different from today. At that time there were 51 founding members in the UN. Today the number of countries included in the UN is around 200. Despite this, the permanent members in UNSC are still the same," the Prime Minister had underlined. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 22-year-old batsman, GT's star, makes India debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

Indian Navy counter hijacking incident in Arabian Sea, here's how

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

Man drives car from passenger seat, viral video stuns internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE