'Like a deterrent, for self-defence': Rajnath Singh says Rafale 'not a sign of aggression'

The Defence Minister performed 'Shastra Puja' on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami after receiving the first of the 36 Rafale jets in France.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2019, 11:39 PM IST

Shortly after taking a sortie in Rafale, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the jet has increased combat capability of Indian Air Force (IAF) and the country is doing this for "self-defence".

"The handing over ceremony of Rafale was completed after puja. The French defence minister has handed over Rafale to me. We will get 18 Rafale jets by February 2021 and rest 18 will get all 36 jets by April-May 2022," he said. 

Rajnath performed Shastra Puja (worship of weapons) on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami after receiving the first of the 36 Rafale jets in the French port city of Bordeaux. The defence minister said that he decided to perform a 'Shastra Puja' of Rafale because it is a very strong weapon (Shastra).

"With the induction of Rafale, the combat capability of the Air Force has increased. Since we are increasing our capability, it does not mean that we are doing this to attack anyone but for self-defence. This is a part of our self-defence and not a sign of aggression against anyone. It is a deterrent," he told reporters in Merignac.

Speaking about his sorties in Rafale jet, Singh said, "It was a very comfortable and smooth flight. It was an unprecedented moment, I had never thought that one day I will fly at supersonic speed in an aircraft."

The jet was flown by Philippe Duchateau, head test pilot of Dassault Aviation.

Later in a tweet, Rajnath said taking a sortie in Rafale was a memorable and once in a lifetime experience. "The induction of Rafale will go a long way in strengthening our national defence," he said. 

"We do not purchase arms and other defence equipment to threaten any country but to increase our capabilities & strengthen our defences," he said in another tweet. 

The credit for the acquisition of the Rafale jets must go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he further said. His decisiveness has greatly benefited our national security, he added. 

The first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet bearing the tail number RB-001 was formally handed over to India on Tuesday. Singh received the jet at the handing-over ceremony in Bordeaux, France in the presence of French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly.

The RB in the tail number denoted the initials of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria who played a key role in the signing of the biggest ever defence deal of India worth above Rs 60,000 crore for 36 fighter planes.

The ceremony coincided with the 87th Air Force Day, the foundation ceremony of the IAF.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rajnath said, "I am told that Rafale is a French word meaning gust of wind. I am sure the aircraft will live up to its name. I believe Rafale will boost India's air dominance exponentially to ensure peace and security in the region," the defence minister said after receiving the Rafale jet."

"I am happy that the delivery of Rafale aircraft is on schedule, I am confident that this will add further strength to our Air Force. I wish cooperation between our two major democracies further increases in all sectors," he added.

The French combat aircraft is not only one of the most advanced 4++ Generation fighter but also packs a lethal punch with an array of missiles and bombs, including MBDA's deadly Meteor and Scalp as part of the Rafale weapons package. While Meteor is the world's best Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), the fire-and-forget Scalp is a long-range, air-launched, stand-off attack missile which can penetrate deep into hard rock and fortified targets.

Along with Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, Rafale fighters will give the IAF an extremely potent combination to deal with any threat from across India's western as well as northern borders.

(With ANI inputs)

