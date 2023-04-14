Search icon
Lawrence Bishnoi aide Prince Tewatia killed by rival gang members inside Delhi's Tihar Jail

Prince Tewatia attacked the other inmate with an improvised weapon and members of both the gangs joined the fight that left four people injured, according to Tihar jail officials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

An associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was killed in an attack by rival gang members inside Tihar Jail on Friday evening, according to officials. Prince Tewatia (30) was lodged in central jail number 3, they said. "At around 5.30 pm today, an inmate, Prince Tewatia, had a dispute with another inmate, Attatur Rehman, who is from a rival gang," a jail official said.

"Tewatia attacked the other inmate with an improvised weapon and members of both the gangs joined the fight that left four people injured. Three of them are stated to be stable while Tewatia was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead," the official said. A case was registered and an inquiry by the chief judicial magistrate has been initiated, the official said.

According to officials, Tewatia was previously involved in 16 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder. In December 2022, Tewatia was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for his involvement in a case of carjacking in the national capital. He was arrested for the first time in 2010 in a murder case, they said.

