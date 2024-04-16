Kota Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

The Election Commission has announced the voting date for the Kota Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 in March. This polling is scheduled to take place on 26 April ( Phase 2 ).

The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Kota constituency in Rajasthan, which is part of the 25 constituencies in the state, will take place this year. The final dates for voting and the results were released by EC on 16th March.

Voting and Result Date

The result of the Kota Lok Sabha election will be released on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties named their candidate lists ahead of the announcement of polls, others will announce candidates as the elections progressed. BJP has fielded Om Birla while Congress has pitched Prahlad Gunjal from Kota.

Past Election Result

In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Om Birla from BJP won from the Kota Lok Sabha constituency. Om Birla secured a total of 800051, while his opponent, Ramnarain Meena of the INC, secured 520374 votes. Ramnarain Meena lost with a margin of 279677 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Om Birla of the BJP won with a margin of 644822 votes, while his rival, Ijyaraj Singh of the INC, secured 444040 votes.