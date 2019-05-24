Kishanganj Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Mohammad Jawed staves off Modi wave, gets Congress its only seat in Bihar

Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency

The constituency went to polls in the second phase of the general elections on April 18. Mahmood Ashraf of the JD(U) was pitted against Mahagathbandhan candidate Mohammad Javed of the Congress.

Election Result 2019: Mohammad Jawed of the Congress wins against Mahmood Ashraf of the Janata Dal (United) by 34,466 votes.

Dr. Mohammad Jawed (Congress) - 367017 (33.32%)

Syed Mahmood Ashraf - Janata Dal (United) - 332551 (30.19%)

Akhtarul Iman (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) - 295029 (26.78%)

Constituency profile

One of the 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar, Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency is part of Bihar's Seemanchal region, is predominantly a Muslim area. One of the least developed districts in not only Bihar but in India, Kishanganj is close to the border of both Nepal and Bangladesh. ​

Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat was one of the 44 in total that were won by the Congress in 2014 when Mohammad Asrarul Haque defeated BJP's Dilip Kumar Jaiswal by 1.94 lakh votes. This was Haque's second consecutive win from the constituency which has been won by the BJP only once. He passed away in December last year.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP's Muslim face in Bihar, won from here in 1999 and was even appointed a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government at the Centre. He was defeated by RJD's Taslimuddin in the next election in 2004. In 2009, Asrarul Haque defeated JD(U)'s Syed Mahmood Ashraf to secure his first win from here.

Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat is made up of six Assembly constituencies - Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour and Baisi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

The contest in Bihar is two-way in most seats with NDA pitted against Mahagathbandhan. While Janata Dal (United) is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which comprises of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Bihar Mahagathbandhan comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP).

The Congress got nine constituencies as per the seat-sharing arrangements, while the RJD has 20 out of which it has forgone Ara in favour of the CPI(ML), which has returned the favour by announcing that the ultra-Left outfit would not field its candidate from Pataliputra, which would be contested by Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti.

Besides, Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP is contesting five seats and Jitan Ram Manjhis HAM is fighting three. The VIP, founded and headed by Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahni, has got three seats out of the 40 in Bihar.