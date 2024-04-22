Twitter
Khajuraho Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The election for Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency will be held on 26 April (Phase 2).

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Khajuraho is one of the constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The election for Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency will be held on 26 April (Phase 2). 

As for the Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 candidates list, BB Prajapati Raja Bhaiya from All India Forward Bloc and V.D. Sharma from Bharatiya Janata Party are the prominent candidates.

The candidate list will be updated as and when the candidates are announced.

V.d. Sharma: BJP
R. B. Prajapati: AIFB

In 2019, VD Sharma (Vishnu Datt Sharma) of the BJP won with 811135 votes while 318753 votes were polled in favour of Maharani Kavita Singh Natiraja of the INC. Maharani Kavita Singh Natiraja lost by 492382 votes. In 2014, Nagendra Singh of the BJP won with 474966 votes while Raja Pateria of the INC got 227476 votes. In 2014, Khajuraho parliamentary constituency had a total of 1702833 registered electors.

