Kejriwal stealing credit of Centre's developmental works: Amit Shah

He was speaking at a public gathering in New Delhi

Launching a scathing attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Delhi government is stealing credit for the developmental work done by the Centre in the national capital.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forced everyone to follow the work culture. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji has done something entirely new. He thought, why work? Why allot budgets and lay foundation stones for development projects? Work is already being done, just put your name on it," Shah said addressing a public gathering here.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the AAP government for not doing enough to provide clean drinking water and tackle the menace of air pollution.

"These people used to claim that each household in Delhi gets clean drinking water. They claimed to provide drinking water from the tap, but you all know the reality. They lied to you," PM Modi had said at a rally in the iconic Ramlila Ground in New Delhi.

Assembly elections are to be held in February next year. The exact dates will be announced soon by the Election Commission.

Speaking on the Centre's decision to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies, Shah said that no previous government thought about the people living in those colonies.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the hurdle of 13 legal procedures by one Cabinet note and gave ownership right to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies of the national capital," he said.

The Home Minister further added that 4,526 houses will be provided to the poor people and 2,088 units have been provisioned for the people belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society in the city.

"Kejriwal might try to take credit of this as well," Shah quipped.