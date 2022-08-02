Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik ends hunger strike inside Tihar jail

Malik has ended his hunger strike for two months at the request of the Director General (DG) of Delhi Prisons, Sandeep Goel.

Yasin Malik, a Kashmiri separatist leader who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail for the past ten days, ended his fast on Monday evening after being informed that his requests had been conveyed to the relevant authorities, jail officials said.

Malik went on an indefinite hunger strike on July 22 when the Centre refused to reply to his request that he be permitted to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is a defendant.

He has ended his hunger strike for two months at the request of the Director General (DG) of Delhi Prisons, Sandeep Goel, the officials said.

According to a senior jail official, the DG assured Malik that the demands he made had been forwarded to the appropriate authorities and that he would be informed of the outcome.

"On my request, convict Yasin Malik, who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail since July 22 has today (Monday) evening, discontinued his fasting," Goel said.

Malik was admitted to the RML hospital last week following a fluctuation in blood pressure, and after returning to the prison he resuft to eat anything and was kept on IV fluids.

The separatist leader is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.

