Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik ends hunger strike inside Tihar jail

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Vikram Oberoi's firms team up to manage Rs 600 crore Stoke Park, other hotels

Meet Sir Nils Olav III: The penguin promoted to third highest rank in Norwegian army

Who is Amarmani Tripathi, ex-UP minister convicted for killing poet Madhumita Shukla?

‘Never surrender’: Donald Trump's first tweet after reinstatement, posts mug shot after being arrested

This Indian actor played world record 45 roles in one film; and it's not Kamal, Govinda, Vijay, Amitabh, Sanjeev Kumar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi presents unique gifts to BRICS leaders, gives Gond painting, Nagaland shawl, Pair of Surahi, check details

Mukesh Ambani, Vikram Oberoi's firms team up to manage Rs 600 crore Stoke Park, other hotels

Meet Sir Nils Olav III: The penguin promoted to third highest rank in Norwegian army

Sudha Murthy quotes that are priceless life lessons

9 motivational quotes by Allu Arjun

6 must-watch Malayalam web series

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

This Indian actor played world record 45 roles in one film; and it's not Kamal, Govinda, Vijay, Amitabh, Sanjeev Kumar

This person has won a record 35 National Film Awards; way more than Mohanlal, Amitabh, Kangana, Rajamouli, Lata combined

Udd Ja Kale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using work without permission

HomeIndia

India

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik ends hunger strike inside Tihar jail

Malik has ended his hunger strike for two months at the request of the Director General (DG) of Delhi Prisons, Sandeep Goel.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yasin Malik, a Kashmiri separatist leader who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail for the past ten days, ended his fast on Monday evening after being informed that his requests had been conveyed to the relevant authorities, jail officials said.

Malik went on an indefinite hunger strike on July 22 when the Centre refused to reply to his request that he be permitted to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is a defendant.

He has ended his hunger strike for two months at the request of the Director General (DG) of Delhi Prisons, Sandeep Goel, the officials said.

According to a senior jail official, the DG assured Malik that the demands he made had been forwarded to the appropriate authorities and that he would be informed of the outcome.

"On my request, convict Yasin Malik, who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail since July 22 has today (Monday) evening, discontinued his fasting," Goel said.

Malik was admitted to the RML hospital last week following a fluctuation in blood pressure, and after returning to the prison he resuft to eat anything and was kept on IV fluids.

The separatist leader is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.

READ| Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment, Rs 10 lakh penalty in terror funding case

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gujarat: 28 people hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Bharuch

Saba Azad talks about relationship with Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's nobody's business'

Rakhi Sawant's best friend files police complaint against her, says 'she threatened me when Adil...'

Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on moon, know what happens next

What's the 60-second rule in skincare, does this beauty trend actually work?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE