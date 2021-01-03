Karnataka: Six people killed as wedding bus falls on house in Kasargod

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

DNA TV Show: India gears up to host historic G-20 summit with global leaders in attendance

Esha Deol talked to Hema Malini before wearing bikini in Dhoom: 'When I asked...'

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

War 2 producer Aditya Chopra plans to release Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer on 2025's Republic Day weekend: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

Esha Deol talked to Hema Malini before wearing bikini in Dhoom: 'When I asked...'

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka: Six people killed as wedding bus falls on house in Kasargod

The people on the bus were rushed to the hospital as they received severe injuries.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 09:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Six people were killed after a bus carrying a wedding party lost control and fell on a house near the Kerala-Karnataka border.

Those residing in the house--a family including a child--were killed.

The people on the bus were rushed to the hospital as they received severe injuries.

Reportedly, the driver of the bus lost control and that lead to the accident.

More than 40 people were on board the bus when the incident occurred.

The passengers in the overturned bus were evacuated by the local authorities who reached the site.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's jail custody extended for 14 days

Technology Learning Redefined: Online Bootcamps Closing India's Skill Gap

Apple rolls out invite Wanderlust September 12 event, teases new colour option for Apple iPhone 15 Pro

CBI takes over 27 FIRs including 19 on crime against women in Manipur violence

Soundlines Group installs water cooler at Colaba Government School as part of CSR Initiative

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE