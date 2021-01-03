Karnataka: Six people killed as wedding bus falls on house in Kasargod

The people on the bus were rushed to the hospital as they received severe injuries.

Six people were killed after a bus carrying a wedding party lost control and fell on a house near the Kerala-Karnataka border.

Those residing in the house--a family including a child--were killed.

Reportedly, the driver of the bus lost control and that lead to the accident.

More than 40 people were on board the bus when the incident occurred.

The passengers in the overturned bus were evacuated by the local authorities who reached the site.