Karnataka lockdown news: State relaxes curbs for grocery shops, milk booths - Check details here

Keeping in the mind the huge crowd gathering, the Karnataka government has relaxed its lockdown rules, allowing milk booths and grocery shops to open from 6 AM to 6 PM. The Karnataka government also allowed APMCs and grocery shops to remain open from 6 AM to 12 PM. It may be recalled that earlier the government had allowed these activities from 6 AM to 10 AM.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) and member-secretary of the executive committee of the state disaster management authority N Manjunatha Prasad said in his order that all types of fairs (santhe) are prohibited in the state in order to prevent crowding.

The order also said that pushcarts selling fruits and vegetables should refrain from overcharging follow COVID-19 protocols.

It is to be noted that a two-week lockdown was imposed by Karnataka government on April 26. The lockdown will remain in force till 6 AM on May 12.

In a related development, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said the state government is not thinking to further extend the lockdown or impose more lockdowns in the state anytime soon.

“There is no proposal before the government to impose a complete lockdown. We want people to strictly follow the regulations,” he told reporters in Kalaburagi.