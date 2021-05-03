Lockdown in India: SC asks Centre, States to consider imposing lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases across India, the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday (May 2) urged the Centre and states “to consider imposing a lockdown to break the chain in the interest of public welfare”. The top court also directed the central government to revisit the steps taken by it to control COVID-19 spread, including the availability of oxygen, availability of COVID-19 vaccines and availability of essential drugs at affordable prices across the country.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Ravindra Bhat said, “We are cognisant of the socio-economic impact of a lockdown, specifically, on the marginalized communities… thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities.”

The SC also asked the Centre to formulate a national policy on admissions to hospitals within two weeks and said that no one should be denied hospitalisation or medicines if someone lacks local residential proof.

The SC made the observations at a time when India is battling with second wave of coronavirus. India has been recording over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for past few weeks. A total of 3.68 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. With the addition of 3,68,147 new cases, the active COVID cases in India jumped to 34,13,642. Meanwhile, 3,417 people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.