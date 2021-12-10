Karnataka issues new discharge guidelines for recovered persons as Omicron fear intensifies

Amid the new COVID-19 variant Omicron fear in India, the Karnataka government has now issued new guidelines for Omicron variant recovered persons from hospitals. The discharge policy has been issued by Karnataka's Commissionerate for Health and Family Welfare who have warned that any deviations from the discharge protocol would be viewed seriously.

Sources said, on Friday, that separate guidelines are specified for mild, moderate, and severe cases. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptoms' onset if no fever and no symptoms are found in the last three days before discharge and saturation maintained above 95 percent for the last four consecutive days without oxygen support, the guidelines said.

Patients shall be discharged only after 2 negative RT-PCR reports 24 hours apart three days after complete clinical recovery. If the report is positive, the swab test shall be repeated after 48 hours.

At the time of discharge, the patients shall be advised to quarantine themselves at home and self-monitor their health for a further seven days. They have to be monitored by a district surveillance officer.

At home, the quarantine RT-PCR test is to be repeated on the 6th day of home quarantine. If negative, he/she can be released from home quarantine.

Notably, a new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Meanwhile, India reported 8,503 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 9.7 percent lower than yesterday. It brings the total caseload to 3,46,74,744. The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Karnataka.