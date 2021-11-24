Karnataka government issues new RT-PCR test rules for those returning from Maharashtra

In a significant decision on Tuesday, the Karnataka government laid down fresh guidelines for the waiver of RT-PCR certificates for visitors returning to the state from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

The fresh guidelines state that all the travellers will have to have a valid ticket of both to and fro journey and ensure that they stay for two days in Maharashtra, not more.

All those who will return to their hometown in Karnataka within two days of their stay in Maharashtra will have to follow specific rules regarding the waiver of the RT-PCR test /report.

Passengers should be fully vaccinated and carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Fourteen days should have passed after the second dose. Passengers should not have any symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cold, cough, among others. Passengers should keep a check on their health for seven days after their return and comply with COVID-19 protocols. Passengers should carry a valid travel ticket of both to and fro journey to make sure two days of stay in Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government, in its order, had said that those who are visiting from Maharashtra for two days or less need not produce a negative COVID-19 test report upon arrival.

The decision by the Health department had been taken in the wake of the decline in COVID-19 cases in both states, sources said.

However, the visitors should have been administered with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccination and should strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.