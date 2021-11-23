Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 date, eligibility criteria, documents required - Latest updates

NEET 2021 counselling latest updates: As several students are waiting for the start of NEET 2021 counselling, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to soon start the online NEET 2021 counselling for medical students of the state. The KEA is yet to announce the dates for NEET 2021 counselling.

Those who qualified for NEET 2021 entrance exam can apply for admission under the 85 percent state quota on the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. It is expected that the KEA would soon announce the dates for Karnataka NEET counselling 2021 on its official website. The registration process for admission will be conducted across government and private medical colleges in Karnataka.

Karnataka NEET 2021 counselling: Eligibility Criteria

Those applying for admission must have cleared NEET 2021 entrance exam and must be Indian citizen. To get admission on government seats, a candidate

must meet the following eligibility criteria:

— Candidate must have passed classes 10 and 12 from a Karnataka-based institution.

— Candidates must have attended a Karnataka government school for at least seven years or have completed classes 11 and 12 at an institute based in Karnataka.

— The candidate and either of their parent’s mother languages should be Kannada/Tulu/Kodava.

— The parent must be a resident of the Karnataka state.

Documents required for NEET Counselling 2021

- NEET admit card 2021

- NEET result 2021 or rank letter

- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

- Valid, non-expired and government-issued photo ID proof

- 6-8 passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET 2020 application form)

- Caste Certificate (if applicable)

- Disability Certificate (if applicable)

- Provisional allotment letter