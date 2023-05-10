Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: Voting today, tough fight between Congress, BJP; 2613 candidates in fray

The stage is set for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The polls are expected to be a tough contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress. A total of 2,163 candidates are in the fray as Karnataka voters go to polls on Wednesday. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Election Commission. Polling booths will be open from 7 am in the morning till 6 pm in the evening.

Karnataka Elections in numbers

A total of 2,163 candidates are in the fray as Karnataka voters go to polls. 2,427 of these are men while just 185 are women. There is one candidate in the ‘others’ category.

Total number of registered voters in Karnataka are 5,30,85,566. 2,66,82,156 are male voters while 2,63,98,483 are female voters with 4,927 voters belonging to the ‘Others’ category.

BJP has fielded candidates in all 224 Assembly seats while Opposition Congress has fielded 223 candidates. The JD(S) has fielded 207 candidates. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting on 209 seats, BSP on 133 seats, CPI(M) on four seats and NPP on two seats.

693 candidates are contesting on party tickets while 918 are independent candidates.

What to expect?

Karnataka saw high-voltage campaigning from all three major parties BJP, Congress and JD(S). The former PM HD Deve Gowda led JD(S) is hoping to be the kingmaker with opinion polls predicting a close contest between the BJP and Congress. A party needs 113 seats to achieve a simple majority in the 224 seat Karnataka Assembly and stake its claim to form government.

The BJP is seeking votes in Karnataka in the name of PM Narendra Modi. He has aggressively campaigned in the state with several rallies and roadshows. The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and has promised major freebies as it hopes to replace BJP in power.