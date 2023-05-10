Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: Voting today, tough fight between Congress, BJP; 2613 candidates in fray

The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are expected to be a tough contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress. The third major party JD(S) will hope to become the kingmaker.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: Voting today, tough fight between Congress, BJP; 2613 candidates in fray
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: Voting today, tough fight between Congress, BJP; 2613 candidates in fray

The stage is set for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The polls are expected to be a tough contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress. A total of 2,163 candidates are in the fray as Karnataka voters go to polls on Wednesday. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Election Commission. Polling booths will be open from 7 am in the morning till 6 pm in the evening.

Karnataka Elections in numbers

A total of 2,163 candidates are in the fray as Karnataka voters go to polls. 2,427 of these are men while just 185 are women. There is one candidate in the ‘others’ category. 

Total number of registered voters in Karnataka are 5,30,85,566. 2,66,82,156 are male voters while 2,63,98,483 are female voters with 4,927 voters belonging to the ‘Others’ category.

BJP has fielded candidates in all 224 Assembly seats while Opposition Congress has fielded 223 candidates. The JD(S) has fielded 207 candidates. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting on 209 seats, BSP on 133 seats, CPI(M) on four seats and NPP on two seats.

693 candidates are contesting on party tickets while 918 are independent candidates. 

What to expect?

Karnataka saw high-voltage campaigning from all three major parties BJP, Congress and JD(S). The former PM HD Deve Gowda led JD(S) is hoping to be the kingmaker with opinion polls predicting a close contest between the BJP and Congress. A party needs 113 seats to achieve a simple majority in the 224 seat Karnataka Assembly and stake its claim to form government.

The BJP is seeking votes in Karnataka in the name of PM Narendra Modi. He has aggressively campaigned in the state with several rallies and roadshows. The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and has promised major freebies as it hopes to replace BJP in power.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.