Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Big blow to BJP as Veerashaiva Lingayat forum extends support to Congress

Veerashaiva Lingayat forum in an open letter confirmed its support to congress from the May 10th Karnataka assembly election.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Big blow to BJP as Veerashaiva Lingayat forum extends support to Congress
Karnataka election | Photo: PTI

The Veerashaiva Lingayat forum, a powerful group of the Lingayat sect, has issued an open letter supporting the Congress in the May 10 elections for the Karnataka Assembly. The forum has urged the members of the Lingayat community to vote for the Congress candidates in the elections. The Lingayat community has been a traditional vote bank of the BJP and since the 1980s the party leader BS Yediyurappa, who is from the community, had worked tirelessly to develop the Lingayat support and base.

However, with reports of Yediyurappa being sidelined and senior leader with honest credentials and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar denied a seat from his bastion, Hubbali, the community is in anger against the BJP. Jagadish Shettar has openly lashed out stating that BJP national organising secretary, B.L.Santhosh, a Brahmin, denied him a ticket. There is a message that the BJP was trying to systematically reduce the influence of the Lingayat community in BJP.

Read: Karnataka Assembly Elections: PM Modi holds massive road show for 2nd day in Bengaluru

The Lingayat is a powerful community with 17 per cent strength in Karnataka and the state had nine Lingayat Chief Ministers. Congress leaders, Shamanur Shivasankarappa and Jagadish Shetter met the seers of the Lingayat community at Hubbali on Sunday morning. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Sangamantha temple last week, which is the sacred Samadhi of the Lingayat sect founder, Basaveswhara also known as Basavanna.

With elections on May 10, the support extended by a section of the powerful Lingayat sect has given huge boost to the Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: How many legs you can see in this pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.