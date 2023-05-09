Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: How to check name in voters' list, important documents, timing and more

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 voting will be conducted tomorrow on May 10.

The Karnataka Assembly election 2023 voting will take place tomorrow (May 10). The voting will take place in a single phase. The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. For those, who will cast their vote tomorrow, here is a guide to checking their names in the voter's list in Karnataka and what are important documents to be carried to the polling booth while casting vote.

The Election Commission of India issues the Electors Photo Identification Card or EPIC number to all voters, which is present on the voter ID card of every person. Voters check their names on the voter’s list through their unique EPIC number.

Karnataka elections 2023: How to check name in voter’s list?

Go to the website of the ECI which is electoralsearch.in.

There, you will be able to see two options – Search by Detail or Search by EPIC number.

Enter your EPIC number and select the state where you are registered.

Enter the Captcha code and click on Search.

Your details and your name on the voter’s list in Karnataka will be visible on the screen.

If one doesn’t know their EPIC number, they can search their name on the voter’s list in Karnataka elections 2023 through their personal details such as name, date of birth, and assembly constituency, after which their EPIC number and polling booth will be displayed on the screen.

Karnataka elections 2023: Documents to carry to polling booth

Voters need to carry only two documents to the polling booth – Aadhaar card and a voter ID card. If one doesn’t have their Aadhaar card, then they must carry any other photo ID such as a passport or driving license.

The result for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be declared on May 13 after the counting of the votes.