Karimganj Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

The date of voting for the Karimganj Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 19 April ( Phase 1 ). The date of counting and results for the Karimganj constituency Election 2024 is on 4th June.

The Election for Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency in Assam, which is part of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will be held this year. The final dates for the voting and results of the Karimganj Lok Sabha election were released by EC on 16th March.

Important Dates

Candidates

While some political parties released their candidate lists before the announcement of polls, others declared candidates as the elections proceeded across phases. Kripanath Mallah is fielded by BJP, and Congress has pitched Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.

Past election result

Kripanath Mallah of the BJP won from the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by 473046 votes while 434657 votes were secured by Radheshyam Biswas of the AIUDF. Radheshyam Biswas lost by 38389 votes.

Radheshyam Biswas of the AIUDF won the Karimganj Lok Sabha election in 2014 by 362866 votes while 260772 votes were secured by Krishna Das of the BJP.