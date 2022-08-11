‘Kaisi ho behen?’: Know how Pakistan woman Qamar Mohsin Shaikh became PM Modi’s Rakhi sister 27 years ago

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh tying a Rakhi to PM Modi (Photo - ANI)

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year in India to celebrate the special and sacred bond between a brother and a sister, and the love and respect they hold of each other. On Raksha Bandhan 2022, let us tell you all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a woman from Pakistan.

As per her, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh has been sending a rakhi to PM Narendra Modi every year for the past 27 years on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, praying for his good health and wishing him all the success in his political career.

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who is a Pakistan-origin woman and currently lives in India after her marriage, has made headlines after she sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi a sacred thread – ‘rakhi’ on Raksha Bandhan this year.

Shaikh also narrated the tale of how PM Modi became her rakhi brother decades ago. She first met Modi nearly 27 years ago in Delhi when the latter asked her "Kaisi ho behen"?

This gesture touched Qamar and she decided to tie a rakhi on him. Since then every year she has been tying a rakhi on the Prime Minister’s wrist.

The Pakistani woman told IANS that she and her husband were the guests of BJP senior leader and MP, Dilip Sanghani. Sanghani being an MP had a government house. At that time Narendra Modi was in New Delhi and was staying at Sanghani’s residence.

She remembers, "One evening after his work Modi returned home when we were introduced to each other. Modi in a polite tone inquired, "How are you sister?" This had touched me a lot, within a few days Raksha Bandhan was approaching. I knew that on this auspicious day a sister ties a rakhi to her brother, so I also bought a rakhi and tied it to the Prime Minister. Since then this brother and sister bond has grown stronger with every passing year."

Now, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh has expressed the desire to meet PM Modi and tie him the rakhi in person for Raksha Bandhan. If this doesn’t play out, she said that she will be doing a video call with the prime minister.

(With IANS inputs)

