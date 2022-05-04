Vasundhara Raje vs Ashok Gehlot as political battle intensifies over Jodhpur violence

Jodhpur violence: Vasundhara Raje said such incidents are the result of the appeasement culture of the Congress.

Jodhpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have blamed each other for communal violence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. While senior BJP leader Vasundhra Raje accused the Congress of what she called "appeasement" culture, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the opposition was targeting the state at the behest of "higher-ups".

"After Karauli and Alwar, the incident of communal tension has now come to the fore in the Chief Minister's home town, Jodhpur. Such incidents are the result of the appeasement culture of the Congress-led Rajasthan government," Raje was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying.

The communal violence began on Monday night over hoisting flags at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle. There was stone-throwing after Eid prayers on Tuesday as well. 97 people have been arrested so far.

Gehlot said the BJP is intimidated by the achievements of his government; hence, it has been fanning communal violence in the state.

"BJP is intentionally targeting Rajasthan and hence the violence took place in Jodhpur. They are getting orders from their higher-ups to target Rajasthan. We fought Covid smartly, our insurance policy and education model have set up a role model in the country. We are paying pensions to one crore people and have demanded the PM to give social security to all. Worried because of the success of this model, the BJP is eyeing Rajasthan," he was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

Describing the violence as a small incident, he said the situation was under control.

Gehlot said the guilty will not go unpunished.

"They (BJP) bulldoze the houses of the poor. Their high command has instructed them to defame our government and to create instability. Those who have become Chief Minister candidates... there's competition (among them), and have been given homework, which is why they are stretching everything," he added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)