'JNU violence organised by RSS and ABVP goons,' JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh calls for removal of VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh on Monday said that Sunday's JNU violence was an 'organised attack' by thugs of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). She also alleged the university staff of colluding with the goons and demanded the immediate resignation of the Vice-Chancellor (VC).

"Yesterday's attack was an organised attack by goons of RSS and ABVP. Since past 4-5 days violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP," Ghosh said, adding that during Sunday's attack she was injured as a result of being hit by multiple rods.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh: Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture. pic.twitter.com/Jtqa4UhaNo — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

The JNUSU president also said that students of JNU will not indulge in violence and will answer every hit by an iron rod by 'debate and discussion'. "Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture," Ghosh added.

She also alleged that several RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence for the past 4-5 days.

A mob wearing masks, armed with lathis and stones attacked students and teachers protesting against the hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.

Several students have been injured in the attack including Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh.

Terrified students sent SOS messages to friends, teachers, and media personnel, accusing the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the attack.

A video shared by ANI showed that people wearing masks and armed with lathis attacked as women students are heard screaming in the background.

#WATCH Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president & students attacked by people wearing masks on campus. 'What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?... ABVP go back,' can be heard in video. (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/gYqBOmA37c — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

JNUSU said students, as well as faculty members, have been targetted.

Meanwhile, Manish Jangid of the ABVP has accused JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and others of leading the attack. "I was thrashed by the mob led by AISA's Satish Chandra Yadav. We will file an FIR and until police ensure us our safety we will no go back to the University campus," he said.

The Delhi Police has formed a fact-finding committee under the authority of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range), Shalini Singh, to investigate the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Adding that the case is with Crime Branch now, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Delhi Police, MS Randhawa, said on Monday that the committee will find facts pertaining to the sequence of events on JNU violence and avoid any delay in investigation and inquiry. He also added that all 34 persons injured in the incident have been discharged from the AIIMS Trauma Centre.