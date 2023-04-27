Jiah Khan suicide case explained: Know timeline of death case, how Sooraj Pancholi is involved

Actress Jiah Khan and Sooraj Pancholi (Photo - Wiki Commons)

The suicide case of Jiah Khan was one of the biggest death cases Bollywood has seen, as the death of the rising actress was directly linked to her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, who is the son of Bollywood bigwig Aditya Pancholi and hails from an influential family.

Actress Jiah Khan was seen in big Bollywood movies such as Nishabd, Ghajini, and Houseful, sharing the screen with Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and many superstars in the industry, which is why the news of her suicide sent shockwaves into the film industry.

Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi was one of the prime accused in the Jiah Khan suicide case, with many allegations against him posed by the family members of the actress, including harassment and verbal and physical abuse.

Here is all you need to know about the Jiah Khan suicide case

Houseful actress Jiah Khan was found hanging inside her Mumbai apartment in Juhu on June 2, 2013. The 25-year-old actress had taken her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom, and her death was eventually ruled a suicide.

Soon after her death, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia alleged that her daughter had been in a relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, and he was responsible for her death, driving her to take her own life. It was alleged that Pancholi had been verbally and physically abusing Jiah Khan during their relationship.

On June 7, 2015, Jiah Khan’s sister recovered a six-page suicide note from her residence, where the actress had allegedly pointed the blame for her death on her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. Pancholi was arrested on June 11 on the charges of abetment to suicide.

Sooraj Pancholi walked out of jail on July 1 after being granted bail, and the case was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Further, a murder angle emerged in the case but was eventually ruled out by CBI in the charge sheet filed in 2014.

While Khan’s mother Rabia alleged that the injuries on her daughter’s body were consistent with a murder, the case was then transferred to a Special CBI court in 2021. Now, the court is set to announce its verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case on April 28, Friday.

