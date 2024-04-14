Twitter
Jhunjhunu Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 05:19 PM IST

The Lok Sabha elections for the Jhunjhunu constituency in Rajasthan are scheduled for April-May this year. The Election Commission of India has announced the final voting and result schedule. Jhunjhunu is one of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan, with approximately 1,937,882 voters as per the 2019 Lok Sabha Election statistics.

Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Jhunjhunu constituency will be held on April 19 ( Phase 1 ).

Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Jhunjhunu Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.

In the 2024 candidates list for the Erode Lok Sabha Constituency, notable contenders are Shubhkaran Choudhary representing the BJP and Ashok Brijendra Ola from the INC.
 
Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Narendra Kumar from the BJP emerged victorious in the Jhunjhunu constituency with 738,163 votes. Sharwan Kumar, the candidate from the INC, secured 435,616 votes. The total votes cast in the Narendra Kumar constituency amounted to 1,203,702.

 

 

 

 

