JDU issues three-line-whip to its MLAs ahead of Feb 12 Bihar floor test

This comes after Tejaswi Yadav had earlier hinted at many unexpected developments in the state.

Ahead of trust vote of the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, scheduled for February 12, the Janata Dal-United JD-U has issued a three-line whip to all of its MLAs to be present during the floor-test. Meanwhile, the MLAs were today called to the residence of JD-U leader and Bihar minister, Shrawon Kumar in Patna. The move is seen as an attempt by the ruling coalition to keep its flock together and preempt poaching attempts by the principal opposition player, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

On the speculations of poaching attempts by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a JD-U MLA said that there is no question of 'Khela' (game).

"All the MLAs are present at the meeting. There is no question of 'Khela'", a JD-U MLA told ANI.

Responding to the rumours being circulated that some of the MLAs were 'missing', a JD-U MLA said, "They had already informed us that they wouldn't be present here. It is not that they are out of the country."

Another JD-U leader said that all the MLAs are in the party's contact and expressed confidence that the Nitish Kumar government will win the floor test.

Meanwhile, a meeting of RJD MLAs and MLAs of mahagathbandhan was held here this evening ahead of the Floor Test. The leaders are reportedly staying back here after the meeting.Luggage of RJD MLAs were being brought to the official residence of party leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

"'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain" (The game is yet to begin in Bihar)," Yadav had reportedly said at a party meeting in Patna.

Meanwhile, the MLAs of the RJD also gathered at the residence of Tejaswi Yadav.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the party did not start the game, but it will finish it.

"For us, February 12 is an ordinary date...Our MLAs had decided that for the next 48 hours, they would stay together and discuss various issues. You will find it very interesting that they are playing 'antakshari' inside...February 12 is a small episode. We had not started this game but like Tejashwi Yadav said, we will finish it...Nitish Kumar had himself come forward for the alliance (INDIA)," Jha told reporters in Patna.

Nitish Kumar, earlier this month, had dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the BJP in Bihar.

At present, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-bloc led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has 128 seats in the Bihar assembly, out of which the BJP holds 78 seats, the JDU has 45 seats, the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) has four, and an independent MLA holds one seat.

The opposition holds 114 seats. For a majority, 122 seats are required.

