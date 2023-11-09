Headlines

Jammu and Kashmir: TRF terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

According to the Kashmir zone police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

ANI

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

A terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Kashmir zone police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

"One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X. Further details are awaited.

