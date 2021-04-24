Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam Police arrests active terrorist of Al-Badr outfit

Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists, Budgam Police along with 53RR and 181Bn CRPF launched a joint search operation in village Nagbal of Chrar-i-Sharif. During a search, a recently joined terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was arrested. He has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Bathpora Arwani Anantnag.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist was in close contact with the handlers of the proscribed Al-Badr across the border in Pakistan and also active terrorists of the Al-Badr outfit in South Kashmir.

Arms and ammunition including one Chinese Pistol, one Pistol Magazine, 14 Pistol rounds, two AK Magazine, 58 AK rounds and incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr were recovered from his possession.

Also read Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam police arrests three LeT terrorist associates

In this regard, a case has been filed with FIR No. 24/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Chrar-i-Sharif and further investigation is in progress.