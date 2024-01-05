ISRO successfully tests futuristic fuel cell-based power system for a proposed space station

Headlines

David Warner finds his lost baggy green during farewell Test; shares video message

COVID-19: India reports 761 new cases, 12 deaths; 619 JN.1 cases so far

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Janhvi Kapoor to replace Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan’s Dulhania franchise? Filmmaker says ‘we will give...'

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

Foods and drinks you should avoid in winter

10 drinks to help you digest better

9 times Indian actresses slayed on the international red carpet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan, sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for her; Ankita Lokhande says ‘kya gandi...'

HomeIndia

India

ISRO successfully tests futuristic fuel cell-based power system for a proposed space station

On January 1, PSLV-C58 launched the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module, or POEM, to conduct space testing of the "100W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS)."

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A futuristic fuel cell-based power system that could power the planned space station and have many critical societal applications was successfully tested on Friday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). On January 1, PSLV-C58 launched the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module, or POEM, to conduct space testing of the "100W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS)." The Space Station's fuel cell is a perfect power source because it can produce both electricity and clean water. 

ISRO said,“The objective of the experiment was to assess Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel cell operation in space and to collect data to facilitate the design of systems for future missions. During the short duration test onboard POEM, 180W power was generated from Hydrogen and Oxygen gases stored onboard in high-pressure vessels."

It further stated that a multitude of data on the functioning of different static and dynamic systems that were a component of the power system and the physics involved were obtained from the test.

“Hydrogen Fuel Cells produce electricity directly from Hydrogen and Oxygen gases, along with pure water and heat. It is an electric generator which works on electrochemical principles, as in batteries, as against the combustion reactions employed in conventional generators,” ISRO said.

According to the space agency, their efficiency stems from their ability to generate electricity straight from fuels without the need for any intermediate step. They also claim to be completely emission-free, with water being their only byproduct.

They are also the best option for powering standby power systems and replacing the engines of many types of current vehicles.

ISRO said, “Fuel Cells can provide range and fuel recharge time equaling that of today’s conventional engine, which gives them a distinct advantage over batteries, and are expected to facilitate emission free transportation. Fuel cell is an ideal power source for the Space Station as it provides both power and pure water."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Moderate to dense fog covers North India, visibility reduced: IMD

DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

AIRPORTELs Revolutionizes Travel With Seamless Delivery and Storage Solutions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE