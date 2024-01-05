ISRO successfully tests futuristic fuel cell-based power system for a proposed space station

On January 1, PSLV-C58 launched the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module, or POEM, to conduct space testing of the "100W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS)."

A futuristic fuel cell-based power system that could power the planned space station and have many critical societal applications was successfully tested on Friday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). On January 1, PSLV-C58 launched the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module, or POEM, to conduct space testing of the "100W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS)." The Space Station's fuel cell is a perfect power source because it can produce both electricity and clean water.

ISRO said,“The objective of the experiment was to assess Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel cell operation in space and to collect data to facilitate the design of systems for future missions. During the short duration test onboard POEM, 180W power was generated from Hydrogen and Oxygen gases stored onboard in high-pressure vessels."

It further stated that a multitude of data on the functioning of different static and dynamic systems that were a component of the power system and the physics involved were obtained from the test.

“Hydrogen Fuel Cells produce electricity directly from Hydrogen and Oxygen gases, along with pure water and heat. It is an electric generator which works on electrochemical principles, as in batteries, as against the combustion reactions employed in conventional generators,” ISRO said.

According to the space agency, their efficiency stems from their ability to generate electricity straight from fuels without the need for any intermediate step. They also claim to be completely emission-free, with water being their only byproduct.

They are also the best option for powering standby power systems and replacing the engines of many types of current vehicles.

ISRO said, “Fuel Cells can provide range and fuel recharge time equaling that of today’s conventional engine, which gives them a distinct advantage over batteries, and are expected to facilitate emission free transportation. Fuel cell is an ideal power source for the Space Station as it provides both power and pure water."