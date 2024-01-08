Headlines

Is travel insurance mandatory for a Schengen visa?

Unlike the rest of the countries in the world, 26 European countries allow entry with a Schengen visa.

Jan 08, 2024

Europe is a fascinating travel destination with a long list of mesmerising places to visit and make memories for a lifetime. When it comes to international tourism or higher education, European countries are among the most sought-after choices. As an Indian, travelling to Europe is not a tough task when you have sufficient resources. The two most important things you need to get an entry permit in European countries are the passport and the visa.

Unlike the rest of the countries in the world, 26 European countries allow entry with a Schengen visa. This means that with a single Schengen visa, you can travel to 26 European countries without any hassle. In this article, you will get to know all about Schengen visa requirements and how travel insurance can secure your Europe vacation.

What is a Schengen visa?

Schengen visa is a type of visa, which validates your entry to European countries. As of now, 26 European countries accept Schengen visas so you do not have to prove identity on the borders of these 26 countries once you have entered. The validity of the visa is for 6 months, and you can travel hassle-free to these 26 countries for up to 90 days.

Here is the list of European countries allowing Schengen visas:

  1. Austria
  2. Hungary
  3. Poland
  4. Belgium
  5. Iceland
  6. Portugal
  7. Czech Republic
  8. Italy
  9. Slovakia
  10. Denmark
  11. Latvia
  12. Slovenia
  13. Estonia
  14. Lithuania
  15. Spain
  16. Finland
  17. Luxembourg
  18. Sweden
  19. France
  20. Malta
  21. Switzerland
  22. Germany
  23. Netherlands
  24. Liechtenstein
  25. Greece
  26. Norway

What is a travel insurance plan?

A travel insurance plan, as the name suggests, is an insurance policy covering the insured throughout the tour. Coverage offered may differ depending on the chosen plan. With a comprehensive travel insurance policy you enjoy a that covers loss of belongings like baggage, essential documents like visas or passports, medical cover in case of health problems, compensation for delayed or cancelled flights, and so on. You may also purchase add-ons to extend the coverage further. There are different types of travel insurance; for individuals, families, single trips, multi-trip, etc., you can choose one as per your needs.

 

Is travel insurance required for a Schengen visa?

Yes. You need travel insurance for a Schengen visa. When travelling to a Schengen country, it is mandatory to have both a visa and travel insurance for Schengen visa. The administration of Schengen countries has made it compulsory for foreigners, including Indian nationals, to have travel insurance for Schengen visas. Without this document, you cannot apply for the visa or get it approved.

 

Purpose of travel insurance for Schengen visa

You may wonder why it is mandatory to have travel insurance for a Schengen visa. Well, there are many reasons for the same. Let's understand why it is essential to have travel insurance:

  1. Support in a foreign land

Travelling to a foreign land is enthralling and may also make you nervous at times. Knowing the fact that from language to people and government to streets, nothing is familiar can leave you puzzled. It becomes a major concern when you suffer any mishap or a problem. At such a time, when you have the backup and support of your travel insurance, it helps you in times of emergencies like medical emergencies, baggage loss or delay in the journey.

 

  1. Protection against losses and mishaps

Mishaps are unforeseen and uninvited. Imagine losing your visa, or passport, or identity proof to a fraudster or dropping it somewhere by mistake. There may be a chance that you may lose your belongings. Yes, it sounds scary and does not feel good reading. Although such a situation must not happen, you may not always be able to control it. Hence, having travel insurance is a better idea. It offers you compensation against such losses.

 

  1. Cover for medical expenses

Health problems know no boundaries and can occur anywhere. Health problems in a foreign land can panic you, but not when you have travel insurance with you. Inform your insurance company and relax as it is there to compensate and cover the medical expenses.

 

  1. Personal accident cover

In case the insured suffers a personal accident, the medical expenses of the same are incurred by the insurance company. You need not worry in such a situation. In the worst of cases, if the person passes away, the cost of an air ambulance back to India is incurred by your travel insurance.

 

  1. Peace of mind

Above all, a travel insurance policy ensures mental peace. While travelling, all you must do is enjoy every moment. Amid the thrill of the trip, you need not worry about mishaps. Insurance is there to ensure your safety and a happy trip. Enjoy while we are there to cover your needs in time.

 

How to get travel insurance for a Schengen visa?

Purchasing travel insurance for Schengen visa is quite easy and simple. The process can be done within a few clicks. Here are the steps that you need to follow:

  1. Visit the website of Insurance Company and click on ‘travel insurance’
  2. Click on the type of travel insurance you want; international travel or student travel insurance and click on ‘Buy Now’
  3. Enter details as asked: number of people travelling, destination, and stay duration
  4. On the next page, you can get details of the different plans
  5. Choose a plan as per your needs
  6. Attach the required documents and submit
  7. Make the premium payment to complete the procedure

 

An executive from company will soon connect with you to further enlighten you on travel insurance. You may also visit a nearby branch and purchase travel insurance offline.

Conclusion

Travelling can be one of the most relaxing therapies, especially when it comes to international travel. People may travel for various purposes like higher studies, business purposes, or tours. Depending on your purpose of travel, you may plan your itinerary. Along with applying for a visa, do not forget to apply for travel insurance if planning a trip to the Schengen region. As discussed above, purchasing travel insurance for Schengen visa is mandatory for foreign nationals visiting the Schengen region.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

 

