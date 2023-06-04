IRCTC Jyotirlinga Tour: Affordable Bharat Gaurav train package for Lord Shiva devotees, visit 7 Jyotirlingas in 10 days

IRCTC Jyotirling Yatra: Embarking on a divine expedition to various sacred sites within the country is a frequent endeavor by the Indian Railways. IRCTC Jyotirling Yatra Tour Package is one among the plans introduced by IRCTC. Should your spiritual ardor be devoted to Lord Shiva and you aspire to explore the diverse Jyotirlingas scattered across the nation, a golden opportunity awaits. IRCTC presents an exclusive tour package via the Bharat Gaurav tourist train.

This meticulously crafted itinerary encompasses a visit to the revered Dwarkadhish temple. Commencing from Gorakhpur, the journey spans a total of 10 days and 9 nights, as disclosed on their official Twitter handle.

Prepare yourself for an ethereal experience as you set foot on a spiritual odyssey, encountering Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Somnath Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Bhet Dwarka, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga, and Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga.

To ensure utmost comfort, this comprehensive package is segregated into three distinct classes: Economy, Standard, and Comfort. Each class offers a range of distinct amenities tailored to enhance your sojourn.

Regardless of the class you choose, you will be accommodated in premium hotels, guaranteeing a relaxing stay. Furthermore, seamless transportation services will be provided, ensuring convenient accessibility to all destinations.

Catering to your gastronomic needs, a delectable meal plan will be extended to all passengers. The pricing details per person for this tour package are as follows: Rs 18,466 for sleeper class, Rs 30,668 for 3 AC class, and Rs 40,603 for 2 AC class.

Mark your calendars for June 22, 2023, as this soul-stirring voyage commences. To secure your booking, kindly visit the official IRCTC website at www.irctctourism.com.

