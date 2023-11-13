Headlines

Meet man who once used to sell spices, now owns Rs 41,000 crore turnover jewellery brand

Explained: Why UK PM Rishi Sunak sacked Indian-origin Suella Braverman

International Trade Fair in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued; check routes to take, avoid

Congress can promise 'castle of gold' to win polls, says PM; speaks about Udaipur tailor's hacking

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who once used to sell spices, now owns Rs 41,000 crore turnover jewellery brand

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

Try the stylish Woolen shrugs exclusively on Amazon

10 times Sanjay Dutt aced negative roles

8 south-Indian meal options for weight loss

9 Bollywood actors who rejected Hollywood films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Meet the richest Punjabi singer with Rs 643 crores net worth; it’s not Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Singh or AP Dhillon

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

HomeIndia

India

International Trade Fair in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued; check routes to take, avoid

Traffic congestion is expected during the two weeks at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Quila Road.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory ahead of the two-week long India International Trade Fair being held in the national capital, and highlighted the roads that could be congested. According to the advisory, the India International Trade Fair is being organised at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27.

The fair is likely to attract around 40,000 visitors on each day, and could swell to around one lakh visitors per day during weekends and holidays. Traffic congestion is expected during the two weeks at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Quila Road. People not visiting the trade fair are requested to avoid these roads to ensure hassle-free journey, the advisory said.

Entry to the fair will only be allowed for business visitors from November 14 to 18. From November 19 to 27, the general public will be allowed. There would be no entry of visitors from gate number 5-A, 5-B, 7, 8 and 9, according to the advisory.

Visitors will be allowed entry from gate number 1, 4, 6 and 10. Entry for exhibitors will be from gate number 1, 4, 5 and 10. Entry for media persons will be from gate number 5-B and entry for ITPO officials will be from gate number 9 and 1, it said.

Entry will be barred after 5.30 pm on all days. There will be no sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan. The tickets would be sold online and at selected metro stations (except Supreme Court Metro Station), the advisory stated. Dropping point for chauffeur-driven vehicles, taxis and autos will be on the service lane in front of gate number 3 and 7 of ITPO and also near entry gates of basement parking.

Entry to the fair may be closed earlier in the interest of public safety, it said. In order to ensure smooth traffic management, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg, the advisory said.

Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking at gate number 5, it said.

The advisory urged people to avail public transport to reach Pragati Maidan. Those coming by Delhi Metro may deboard at Supreme Court Metro Station and take entry to ITPO through gate number 10 or use shuttle service for entry through gate 6 and 4, it said. Those using DTC buses for travelling can get down at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, it stated.

Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in basement parking number 1 (entry and exit from Bhairon Marg and through Pragati tunnel from the ring road side), Bhairon Mandir parking on Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo parking, the advisory said, adding that exhibitors/visitors are advised to park their vehicles in basement parking number 2 -- under Bharat Mandapam.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth fights against those mixing religion and sports, fans say 'goosebumps guaranteed'

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

This bird earns the title of 'world's most dangerous bird' - here's why

Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's swag, Emraan Hashmi's villainy drive this testosterone-fuelled thrill-a-minute ride

Find out the amazing deals on woollen kurtis, get up to 64% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE