Intense dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, operations at IGI Airport briefly halted

Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday witnessed severe dust storm with heavy wind uprooting trees and affecting traffic movement.

The heavy dust storm brought down the visibility with cars stranded on the side of the roads in Delhi-NCR. Private weather agency Skymet predicted that heavy rains is also likely to follow the duststorm, which will bring slight relief to Delhiites who are facing heat wave conditions for last few weeks.

"Dust storm with the speed of 60 kmph to 70 kmph has started over Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram. These rains would be followed by moderate to heavy rains over most parts of Delhi NCR," the weather agency said.

Operations were briefly halted at Indira Gandhi International airport due to the dust storm but were resumed soon after. There was no information on how many flights were affected due to this.

On Monday, Delhi witnessed its hottest day of June, with the mercury soaring to 48 degrees Celsius in Palam area. The meteorological department on Tuesday forecast a fall in mercury over the next few days.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky and dust storm/thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and gusty winds for Wednesday.

Over the next few days, Delhi may experience thunderstorm or dust storm leading to slight rain, said a MeT department official.

The official said the maximum temperature is likely to be between 41 to 42 degrees Celsius on June 12 and 13; 43 degrees Celsius between June 14 to 16; and 39 degrees Celsius on June 17.