Innovative Brand Revolutionises Personalised Silver Jewellery With Customisable Pieces

Each creation is not only a work of art but also an exclusive, intimate story.

In the bustling jewellery market, truly innovative and personalisable products are a rare gem. Few brands offer such services, and even fewer provide a broad spectrum of design options. Against this backdrop, Guyal shines as a paragon of innovation and personal expression, offering an extensive range of fully customisable jewellery pieces. Based in Mumbai, with its production plant in the heartland of creative jewellery that is Jaipur, it caters to a pan-India clientele through a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model. Guyal isn’t just selling silver jewellery, it’s creating and immortalising stories, one piece at a time.

At the heart of Guyal’s philosophy lies the belief that jewellery should be as unique as the person wearing it. Each creation is not only a work of art, but also an exclusive, intimate story - personalised with imprints, a choice of finishes, and an array of gemstones.

Founded with a vision to merge traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design,

Guyal has redefined the landscape of silver jewellery. From the 18K marvels, either gold-plated class or rose gold elegance, and the timeless lustre of pure 925 silver, every piece is an epitome of craftsmanship and care. Mr Vikas Dangayach, head of VD Jewels also helms MYO, Guyal's parent company. He said, "Our vision at Guyal is to connect with individuals everywhere, turning their visions of personalised fine jewellery into reality — whether it be in silver, or in the near future, bespoke pieces in gold, adorned with diamonds."

Introducing Guyal’s Valentine’s Day Range - Love Expressed Exquisitely

Guyal’s latest collection, being released ahead of Valentine’s Day, continues to push the boundaries of personalisation in jewellery. Inspired by timeless as well as contemporary popular motifs, the collection offers pieces with options to customise that ensure every customer can find or create something that speaks to them and the love of their life.

Sustainability at the Core

Guyal’s commitment to sustainability is as solid as the metal it crafts from. Ethical sourcing of materials, eco-friendly packaging featuring a plantable appreciation card, and a dedication to reducing its carbon footprint are all testaments to a brand that cares about the planet as much as it does about its customers. A new production facility is set to launch in Mumbai's Andheri East area, aiming to further minimise the carbon footprint.

Celebrate the excitement of the new year with Guyal

As 2024 approaches, there’s no better gift than a customised token from Guyal. Visit guyal.com to discover the intersection of fine jewellery and individuality and immerse yourself in the world of personalised elegance.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.