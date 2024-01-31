Twitter
'IndiGo chor hai': Passengers protest at Delhi airport after airline cancels Deoghar flight for 2nd day; watch video

Passengers took to protest after the flight was cancelled for the second, straight day, demanding compensation from the airline staff. According to officials, the airline staff failed to give convincing answers in the face of heated protests from passengers.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Jan 31, 2024

Edited by

Chaos erupted at Terminal 2 of the Delhi airport on Wednesday after leading airline IndiGo cancelled its flight to Deoghar for the second day in a row. IndiGo flight 6E2198 was scheduled to depart for Deoghar at 1100 hrs.

Passengers took to protest after the flight was cancelled for the second, straight day, demanding compensation from the airline staff. According to officials, the airline staff failed to give convincing answers in the face of heated protests from passengers.

The passengers were seen up in arms in the main hall of Terminal 2 after IndiGo cancelled its Deogarh flight. Other passengers, too, joined the protests as the situation went out of hand.

One of the passengers, who was left high and dry after the Deogarh flight was canceled on Wednesday, said, "My father is critically ill. I was supposed to reach Deoghar to be with him. However, I was told that the flight was cancelled."

More than 50 flights were delayed earlier on Wednesday owing to heavy fog in the national capital.

The incident comes just a few weeks after the airline was ridiculed by the aviation regulators - the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) for delays that caused massive chaos. IndiGo garnered spotlight when a video of a group of passengers sitting on the tarmac of the Mumbai airport and eating food went viral on social media. The ministry imposed a whopping fine of ₹1.20 crore and ₹90 lakh on the IndiGo airline and Mumbai Airport respectively.

(with agency inputs)

 
