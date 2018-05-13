Indian steel not good enough for bullet train: Achal Khare

Bullet Train

The nation’s steel fabrication standards do not match the Japanese standards required for high speed rail, said Achal Khare, managing director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is implementing the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Khare was speaking at the IIT Gandhinagar as part of the 2nd A N Khosla lecture series organised by the Ahmedabad chapter of IIT Roorkee Alumni Association.

He emphasised that steel fabrication is one of the key challenges in the project. “The existing facilities in private or government sector do not meet standards set by the Japanese,” he said.

The solution comes in the form of quick learning through cooperation, and implementation. “Since we did not want to outsource this work, we have requested Japanese companies to come and form a joint venture so we can improve our standards,” Khare said. “This will ensure we are well-equipped for future projects too. A steel fabrication unit will soon be set up in India in cooperation with a Japanese firm.”

Speaking about land acquisition, on the sidelines of the event, he said the compensation package for land will be much more than what is mandated by the Land Acquisition Act. “Chai-pe-charcha will be conducted in many areas, essentially in Maharashtra,” he said.