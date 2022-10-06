Indian family killed in US: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks MEA's intervention for probe into murder | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The California sheriff reported that a family of four who had been kidnapped earlier this week had been found dead. The family included 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, condemned the crime and asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to become involved in the investigation into the heinous murder. Punjab CM sent his condolences to the deceased' family and said it was unfortunate that a Punjabi family from the Harsi village of the state's Hoshiarpur region had been killed in California.

CM wrote in his tweet, "Got the news of the killing of four Indians, including an eight months old girl in California. I was saddened to hear this news... Also appeal to Union External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar that there should be a high-level probe into the matter".

He urged the intervention of Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and appealed to him to "persuade the US national government to fully undertake a probe into the incident." The Chief Minister claimed that it was necessary to give Punjabis living abroad a sense of security.

According to him, the Indian government must communicate with its American counterpart about the security of Punjabis living in the US. Mann stated that in order to ensure the safety of the local Punjabis, this must be given high priority.

Amarinder Singh, a former chief minister of Punjab, expressed outrage over the murder of the Sikh family.

My heart goes out to the grieving family and relatives back in India. Hope strictest punishment is awarded to the perpetrators. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 6, 2022

(With inputs from IANS)