Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

West Bengal flash flood: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee announce ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for victims' kin

PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee granted ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of the victims, who died in Bengal's Jalpaiguri during idol immersion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

West Bengal flash flood: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee announce ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for victims' kin
West Bengal flash flood: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee announce ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for victims' kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for every next of kin of the eight people who lost their lives, after being swept away due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion of Goddess Durga.

They also said Rs 50,000 each will be provided to the injured. "Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased in the tragic mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

 

 

"A tragic flash flood hit the Mal River in Jalpaiguri as Durga Visarjan was underway. 8 people lost their lives, I pray that their families find strength & solace in these difficult times," Banerjee tweeted.
The CM said 13 people are undergoing treatment at the Mal Super Speciality Hospital.

"Around 70 people were saved by the efforts of the police, civil defence volunteers and local youth. I commend their selfless service. There have been no reports of missing persons so far. Search and rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF are still underway," she said.

READ | What exactly Udit Raj said about President Droupadi Murmu and why? Sambit Patra, Shehzad Poonawalla slam Congress leader

Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta said the flash floods occurred around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, when idol immersion of several community Durga pujas at Malbazar in Dooars area was being held. The deceased include an eight-year-old boy and a girl, aged 13, the officer said.

 

 

"For any assistance, kindly reach out to the following helpline numbers- 03561230780/ 9073936815," Banerjee added. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manoj Tigga, who visited the accident spot, said the administration should have been more alert in dealing with the situation.

Alleging that little help was available to the people who were on the river bed or near it when the tragedy struck, Tigga said, "Considering that the character of Mal river is different from other rivers in the region, the administration should have made arrangements accordingly."

READ | California kidnapping: US man seen on camera kidnapping Indian-origin family at gunpoint; all 4 found dead in orchard

Trinamool Congress MLA of Mal, Buluchik Baraik, said the idol immersion on Vijaya Dashami takes place at the site every year, but given the river passes through hilly terrain, the water level suddenly rose owing to heavy rain in the upper catchment area.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know WHOPPING fees actors charged
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival
Irfan Pathan to Brett Lee: 5 cricketers who have appeared in films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Thailand mass shooting: Gunman kills 34 people, including children, at day-care centre
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.